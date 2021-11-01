Tribit StormBox Wireless Bluetooth Speakers
The Tribit StormBox Wireless Bluetooth Speakers is priced at Rs 4,362 on Amazon. The speaker comes with surround sound, enhanced bass independent Xbass button, wireless dual pairing, built-in mic, and IPX7 waterproof. You can avail no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000. Additionally, you can also avail 10 percent back up to Rs 100 on using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your shopping transaction. There is additional flat discount of Rs 4,000 on ICICI bank credit card.
Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 16W Hi Quality Speaker
The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker is one of the best speakers to gift this Diwali as it comes with upto 13 hours of playback time and IPX7 waterproof. The speaker is priced at Rs 2,199 with 10 percent back up to Rs 100 on using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your shopping transaction. You can also avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 150 on RuPay Debit Cards. It features built-in microphone with voice assistant support.