2 / 5

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 16W Hi Quality Speaker

The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker is one of the best speakers to gift this Diwali as it comes with upto 13 hours of playback time and IPX7 waterproof. The speaker is priced at Rs 2,199 with 10 percent back up to Rs 100 on using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your shopping transaction. You can also avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 150 on RuPay Debit Cards. It features built-in microphone with voice assistant support.