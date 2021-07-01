Top 5 Bluetooth Wireless Neckbands under Rs 2000 to buy in India: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition, Dizo Wireless, and more

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition at Rs 1999
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition neckband style earphones feature 9.2mm drivers for an enhanced bass effect. The Bluetooth earphones have an ENC feature and 100ms low-latency and promise up to 10 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge.
Oppo Enco M31 neckband earphones at Rs 1799
Oppo Enco M31 neckband style earphones feature 9.2mm dynamic audio drivers. The earphones are Hi-Res Audio certified and have LDAC codec. It is IPX5-rated splash resistant and delivers three hours playback on a 10-minute charge.