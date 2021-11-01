Facebook recently rebranded itself to Meta although nothing really changes for its individual platforms- Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp. The move is to shift users attention to metaverse that doesn't really exist (for now), but more so it has to do with the string of allegations and scandals the social network has been trying to launder from its ledger in the past few years. Rebranding is not a new concept, in fact, Google restructured its company naming its parent firm Alphabet back in 2015, although that name still doesn't have a grand recognition as Google. NYT notes that rebranding has often been used as a tool in updating a company's name to reflect cultural changes in consumer behaviour or values. A huge risk lies behind the process of rebranding, as it depends on how consumers react to the rationale for the name change, although the obvious reason remains on selling new ideas based on the dynamic consumer behaviour. Facebook or Meta for that matter played a safe game, altering only its corporate and not the product brand. But many industry giants that we know today had some weird or quirky names that changed with time, a few among them being Google, some of your favourite app Instagram, Amazon, etc. Here are some of the renowned brands that changed their identity with time and witnessed success tag along over the years.

Meghna Dutta



Published on: November 1, 2021 4:17 PM IST