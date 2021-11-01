BackRub
Google was formerly known as BackRub, yes you heard it right, this major search engine was named 'BackRub' by the creators behind it- Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Back in 1996, Larry and Sergey called their initial search engine by this name to focus on the web's 'back links.' The rebranding had to do with the company venturing to new markets and exploring sub-brands. Had Google decided to bring back its old name on papers, netizens would have come up with some creative taglines (cough! trolls) in the social media platforms.
Burbn
Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger 'distilled' Burbn their original photosharing app to Instagram back in 2010. The intention behind Burbn was to let iOS users share location via the app, earn points while check-ins, and 'post-event' photos. The app, however, wasn't as successful as Instagram is today, and had some complex features that led Systrom to keep tweaking it. The founders finally caught up with the photosharing aspect that had an impact on the cultural shift (among the Millenials).