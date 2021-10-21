2 / 5

Mi Smart Band 5

The latest Xiaomi Mi Band 5 comes with a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display. The fitness tracker comes in four different strap color options including Black, Green, Yellow, and Red. The wearable offers up to 20 days on a single charge, as per the brand. The fitness tracker features a heart rate sensor and even has a new Health mode. The latter lets female users track their menstrual cycle, which is a nice addition.