Oppo Band Style
Oppo Band Style features a 1.1-inch coloured AMOLED panel. It comes with SpO2 to measure the oxygen saturation level. Like other smart bands, it has a heart rate and sleep-tracking monitor as well. The band offers 12 built-in workout modes that include- Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton, Swimming, and Yoga. The band also offers up to 40 watch faces. The band promises up to12 days of usage on a single charge.
Mi Smart Band 5
The latest Xiaomi Mi Band 5 comes with a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display. The fitness tracker comes in four different strap color options including Black, Green, Yellow, and Red. The wearable offers up to 20 days on a single charge, as per the brand. The fitness tracker features a heart rate sensor and even has a new Health mode. The latter lets female users track their menstrual cycle, which is a nice addition.