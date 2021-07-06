Top 5 budget phone launches in India in July 2021: Redmi 10, Nokia G20, and more

2 / 5

Nokia G20

Nokia G20 has been launched in India but the phone is yet to release. The budget phone has been launched in the country at a price starting at Rs 12,999. It will go on sale on Amazon India website but the release date hasn’t been revealed yet. The Amazon banner notes that the phone will be available “soon”. The Android One Nokia phone comes packed with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 6.5-display, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, an 8-megapixel front camera, 5050mAh battery and much more.