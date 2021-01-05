Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord is the of the cheapest 5G smartphone currently available in India, starting at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999, and the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999. It sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. (Image: BGR India)
Moto G 5G
Moto G 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone you can get in India right now at Rs 20,999 for the sole 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. The device sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ display and a hole punch selfie camera on the front. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Apart from this, the device is also IP52 rated for dust and water resistance. (Image: BGR India)