Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone you can get in India right now at Rs 20,999 for the sole 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. The device sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ display and a hole punch selfie camera on the front. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Apart from this, the device is also IP52 rated for dust and water resistance. (Image: BGR India)