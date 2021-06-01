Top 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India in June 2021: Realme 8 5G, Moto G 5G, Mi 10i, more

1 / 5

Realme 8 5G price in India specs

Realme 8 5G is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones available in India right now. The smartphone comes at a price starting at Rs 14,999. Some of the key specifications of the Realme 8 5G smartphone include a 6.5-inch screen with resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 4GB of RAM, a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging in the box. On the camera front, the Realme smartphone includes a 48MP triple rear camera system and a 16MP camera on the front.