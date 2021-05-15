Top 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India in May 2021: Realme 8 5G, Moto G 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i

1 / 5

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G new model has launched in India with 4GB RAM and 64GBof internal storage. The phone comes with price tag of Rs 13,999 and is now the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. The phone will go on sale for the first time in India on May 18. The Realme smartphone comes in two more variants: 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.