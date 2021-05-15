Top 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India in May 2021: Realme 8 5G, Moto G 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G new model has launched in India with 4GB RAM and 64GBof internal storage. The phone comes with price tag of Rs 13,999 and is now the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. The phone will go on sale for the first time in India on May 18. The Realme smartphone comes in two more variants: 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i is available at a price of Rs 20,999 in India. This is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones available in the country right now. Some of the key specifications of the Xiaomi phone are: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 108MP quad rear camera setup, a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen, refresh rate of 120Hz, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
