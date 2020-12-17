Amazfit Bip U
At Rs 3,999, the Amazfit Bip U looks more expensive than it actually costs. It looks totally like a smartwatch with its large display and behaves like one too, with a slick UI and smooth performance. Fitness enthusiasts will love the 60+ sports modes available to stretch themselves out while the battery life is more than enough to last two weeks on a single charge. One great option for smartwatch lovers.
Amazfit Neo
At Rs 2,499, this one knocked us head-over-heels. It is a simple fitness tracker in concept with step tracking and heart rate monitoring. But the retro looks make it stand out from everything else in the market. Even in 2020, or 2021, it is a great fashion accessory for many and a valuable addition for geeks. Get one while the stocks last.