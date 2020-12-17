1 / 6

Amazfit Bip U

At Rs 3,999, the Amazfit Bip U looks more expensive than it actually costs. It looks totally like a smartwatch with its large display and behaves like one too, with a slick UI and smooth performance. Fitness enthusiasts will love the 60+ sports modes available to stretch themselves out while the battery life is more than enough to last two weeks on a single charge. One great option for smartwatch lovers.