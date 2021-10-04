Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Water Heater
The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Water Heater is usually available for Rs 9,650 but you can buy it with up to 40 percent off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This geyser comes with a capacity of 15 liters and is made of strong and tough material. The geyser is equipped with Titanium Armor Technology, Adjustable Thermostat, Swirl Flow Technology and Child Safety Mode which makes it a must-have home appliance for winters.
V Guard Calino DG 15 Storage 5 Star Water Heater
The V-Guard Calino DG 25 Storage 5 Star Water Heater is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,236. The original price of this geyser is Rs 10,700. It offers 15 litre water storage capacity, a remote control, and features a digital display to show time and temperature.