Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Water Heater

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Water Heater is usually available for Rs 9,650 but you can buy it with up to 40 percent off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This geyser comes with a capacity of 15 liters and is made of strong and tough material. The geyser is equipped with Titanium Armor Technology, Adjustable Thermostat, Swirl Flow Technology and Child Safety Mode which makes it a must-have home appliance for winters.