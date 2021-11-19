1 / 5

Project Gutenberg

Project Gutenberg is quite a popular name in the e-book club. It's a charity endeavour run by volunteers and fundraisers, and most of its library contain public domain titles. The ebook site has over 60,000 free ebooks that you can download. It supports EPUB, MOBI formats, and HTML as well. It has a range of audiobooks too, and the library is segregated into categories, although navigating through them can take up some time.