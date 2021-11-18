Pure EV Entrance
Pure EV Entance+, the fifth edition EV from the company provides a 65 km on-road range. The motor in this EV generates 250W power and comes with an electronically assisted braking system. The advantage of this scooter includes light curb weight, accessible seat height, and recent range for daily commute. The battery charging of this electric bike is around 5 hours.
Ampere Reo Plus
This lightweight scooter is ideal for short-height riders. Much like Okinawa r30, it has a top speed of 25kmph and a range of 60kmph on a single charge. It is powered by a 250watt motor and has a battery capacity of 1.34 kWh which is detachable and takes around 6 hours to fully amp up. The ex-showroom price is under Rs 60,000.