Top 5 Electric Vehicle launches in India from major brands to look forward in 2022

Tesla Model 3

The most anticipated models that Indian consumers are waiting to see are Tesla's two electric sedans- Model 3 and Model Y. The former is said to have a range of 421km. The AWD model range goes upward 568km. The Tesla Model Y is identical to Model 3, though the former has better roof space, seven seats, and a dual-motor AWD setup. Both cars were said to have been spotted camouflaging in the roads. State transport departments are said to have registered a total of four models. The cars are expected to release in September 2022, within a price range between Rs 60-80 lakh.