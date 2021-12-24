Top 5 Electric Vehicle launches in India from major brands to look forward in 2022

Kia EV 6
Kia is expected to join the bandwagon next year in India with its 5-seater EV-Kia EV 6. The crossover with an edgy-futuristic design will set the vehicle apart from other counterparts in this segment. The Kia EV 6 is based on Hyundai Group’s E-GMP skateboard platform and it is available in RWD (rear-wheel drive) and AWD (all-wheel drive) layout. The top-GT variant has a raging speed of around 260kph and about 585hp. The new EV from Kia is estimated to cost around Rs 60 lakh and debut in late 2022.
Tesla Model 3
The most anticipated models that Indian consumers are waiting to see are Tesla's two electric sedans- Model 3 and Model Y. The former is said to have a range of 421km. The AWD model range goes upward 568km. The Tesla Model Y is identical to Model 3, though the former has better roof space, seven seats, and a dual-motor AWD setup. Both cars were said to have been spotted camouflaging in the roads. State transport departments are said to have registered a total of four models. The cars are expected to release in September 2022, within a price range between Rs 60-80 lakh.