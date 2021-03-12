Astro s Playroom
Astro's Playroom is a first title exclusive that comes pre-installed on the PS5. The game showcases everything that the new PS5 is capable of from showing off the amazing 4K visuals to the amount of feedback the new DualSense controller can deliver. Though the game does not have much to do, but the overall experience is something that we recommend everyone to try out.
Marvel s Spider Man Miles Morales
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available on both the PS5 and PS4 and is the successor to the popular Marvel’s Spider-Man. The story follows the life of a new rookie web-slinger, Miles Morales, with the original web-slinger Peter Parker off on a holiday. The game makes you face off against villains and help develop Miles as a better Spider-Man, awaiting Peter's ultimate demise.