Top 5 fast charging smartphones under Rs 25,000: From Mi 10i, Realme 8 Pro, to Vivo V20 2021

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G
Mi 10i 5G bundles a 33W fast charging adapter that is claimed to fully charge up the device in one hour. The phone packs a 4,820 Li-Po battery and offers a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP quad-camera system, among other features.
Realme 8 Pro
The Realme 8 Pro supports a 50W fast charging solution which is hard to find at this price bracket. It packs a 4,500mAh battery Li-Po non-removable battery. Other features include- 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 720G processor, 108MP quad-camera array, and up to 8GB RAM.
24990
18999
17999
18999