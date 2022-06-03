1/5
Turn picture into Words
Google said that now its Gboard keypad can turn users’ words into pictures. Earlier, this feature was available only on Pixel phones. But soon, this feature will be available to all Android Gboard users typing in English-US in the form of custom text stickers. (Image: Google)
2/5
Emoji Kitchen
Google is also rolling out 1600 new emojis as a part of Emoji Kitchen to Android users. The list also includes a host of rainbow-based stickers to help users celebrate Pride Month. (Image: Google)