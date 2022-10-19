New tab design
Google is bringing a new side-by-side design to Chrome on Android tablets that is aimed at making it easier for users to find a tab. Google says if users are switching back and forth between two tabs, the auto-scroll back feature will help them swipe back to their previous tab. To help prevent users from accidentally closing tabs in the first place, the company will hide the close button when tabs become too small. Google says that if users close a tab they didn’t intend to, one-step restore will get them back to where they were.
Visual tab grid
The visual tab grid will help Chrome users all the open tabs with fewer taps by displaying all the tabs in one single horizontal stream. Google says that the visual tab grid will also help if users have a foldable device, because the smaller, folded screen on the outside will match the bigger screen on the inside of the tablet.