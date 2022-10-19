1 / 5

New tab design

Google is bringing a new side-by-side design to Chrome on Android tablets that is aimed at making it easier for users to find a tab. Google says if users are switching back and forth between two tabs, the auto-scroll back feature will help them swipe back to their previous tab. To help prevent users from accidentally closing tabs in the first place, the company will hide the close button when tabs become too small. Google says that if users close a tab they didn’t intend to, one-step restore will get them back to where they were.