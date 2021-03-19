Top 5 fighting games for Android, iOS: Injustice Gods Among Us, Real Steel and more

1 / 5

Injustice Gods Among Us

Now with DC's Justice League Snyder Cut being released a lot of people are excited about what DC has planned for its marquee characters in the future. However, wonder if Superman was to go evil and take over the world and Batman built up a resistance to fight Superman and the heroes that side with him. Well, this is what Injustice: Gods Among Us is. That game allows you to take control of various popular DC characters and make them fight in duals, similar to Mortal Kombat. The game is quite interesting to play and the storyline is also too engrossing.