Top 5 fighting games for Android, iOS: Injustice Gods Among Us, Real Steel and more

Injustice Gods Among Us
Now with DC's Justice League Snyder Cut being released a lot of people are excited about what DC has planned for its marquee characters in the future. However, wonder if Superman was to go evil and take over the world and Batman built up a resistance to fight Superman and the heroes that side with him. Well, this is what Injustice: Gods Among Us is. That game allows you to take control of various popular DC characters and make them fight in duals, similar to Mortal Kombat. The game is quite interesting to play and the storyline is also too engrossing.
Shadow Fight Arena
Shadow Fight Arena is a bit different from its predecessors but still manages to bring amazing graphics and fights to your mobile. The game requires you to duke it out against the game's AI or other online players in a Shadow duel. The graphics of the game provides you with a good visual experience and puts you in a number of interesting duels where you have you use your hands and primary weapons to defeat the enemy like a ninja.