Top 5 fitness wearables with SpO2 monitor, real-time heart-rate sensor under Rs 4,000

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 at Rs 2 499
The popular Mi smart band 5 features a 1.1-inch coloured AMOLED display, heart rate tracking sensor, over 100 watch faces, 5ATM water-proof resistance, and 10 days standby. The tracker is compatible both on Android and iOS platforms.
Oneplus Band at Rs 2 499
OnePlus' first wearable, the OnePlus Band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, SpO2 monitoring, a wide range of exercise modes, and optical heart-rate sensor. Other specs include- 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope, 5ATM and IP68 rated water and dust resistance, up to 14 days backup.