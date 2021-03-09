Top 5 fitness wearables with SpO2 monitor, real-time heart-rate sensor under Rs 4,000

2 / 5

Oneplus Band at Rs 2 499

OnePlus' first wearable, the OnePlus Band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, SpO2 monitoring, a wide range of exercise modes, and optical heart-rate sensor. Other specs include- 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope, 5ATM and IP68 rated water and dust resistance, up to 14 days backup.