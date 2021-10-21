Farlight 84
Farlight 84 is currently in early access but the game already has more than a million downloads. The freemium game has multiple modes including the classic 4v4 battle royale, and unique vehicles to try on. There are dozens of characters with unique personalities and you can build your own 'paradise' play the match to unlock advanced in-game items.
Badlanders
NetEase Games designed Badlanders that require players to loot, shoot, and gamble to survive. With 25 bandlanders entering the battlefield with their own motives, it gets intense with players taking enemies head-on, looting them, and building up arsenal from scattered chests. There are realistic weaponry and you get custom weapon skin, exclusive outfit to leverage the gameplay.