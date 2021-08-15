Indian Air Force A Cut Above
Indian Air Force: A Cut Above is available for download on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store. The mobile game has been developed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and was launched around two years ago in 2019. The key idea behind the Indian Air Force: A Cut Above mobile game is to aware players about the tasks which IAF pilots need to go through on a regular basis.
Sudoku King
Sudoku King is yet another made in India game. Developed by Gametion, Sudoku King is one of the most engaging and entertaining mobile games available in the country. The Sudoku King is available for download on Google Play store. The mobile game engages users with daily sudoku puzzles, 365 days puzzles, daily challenges, and among others.