Cryptokitties
It is a blockchain game that gives an intro to crypto-tokens and requires collecting, breeding virtual cats. Each of the felines is non-fungible and can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain for real money. There are about 4 billion cats each having a unique appearance.
Altcoin Fantasy
Altcoin Fantasy allows users to trade multiple cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. ACF point, the fictional currency can be used to trade with other players in the game. One can learn the basics of crypto by analysing the market and making decision. There are several trading competitions as well that reward player with real cryptos.