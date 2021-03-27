CORSAIR HS50 Pro
You will get a lot of comfort with the HS50 Pro. These headphones by CORSAIR comes with adjustable ear cups with plush memory foam. You get custom-tuned 50 mm neodymium audio drivers that boost the overall gaming experience and the noise cancellation feature just makes gaming even better. The HS50 is also compatible on multiple platforms like PC, PS4, etc. The CORSAIR HS50 is available online at Rs 4,750.
Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset
This audio hardware from the house of Dell offers one of the best-in-class drivers for high fidelity audio. It also comes with memory foam on the ear cushion for extra comfort. The added sports fabric and leatherette on the ear pads add to the overall premium look of the headphones. You get a swappable 3.5mm headphone cable and it is also compatible with USB devices. The Alienware gaming headphone retails at near Rs 8,000 online but it’s available at a discounted price of Rs 5,499 on Amazon.