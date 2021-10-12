Mi 11X 5G
Mi 11X is offered on Amazon with a discount of up to 12 percent. It is available for a price of Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM model. The phone bundles an exchange offer of up to Rs 19,200. In terms of specs, the phone gets a reliable Snapdragon 870 5G with Kryo 585 Octa-core, and liquid cool technology, a 120Hz FHD+ display, and a 4,520mAh battery.
IPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 is currently retailing at Rs 40,999 for the 64GB variant. While it falls above the listed price segment, the exchange offer of up to Rs 15,200 brings down the price under Rs 30,000 provided the exchange is two-three years old and in good condition. The former Apple flagship offers capable hardware, a Retina display, and reliable cameras.