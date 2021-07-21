Top 5 phones under Rs 20,000 to play BGMI: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Poco X3, and more

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro packs 8GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 720G, and a Super AMOLED display which makes it an ideal package for gaming. The phone also boasts a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup, Super Dart charging support.
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 10 Pro is currently listed at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM model. For a price under Rs 20,000, the Redmi phone offers a host of goodies that include- 8GB RAM/128GB storage, a 120Hz high refresh rate display, and a big 5,020mAh battery with fast charging support.