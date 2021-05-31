2 / 5

Apple iCloud and Apple One

If you are looking for an alternative to Google Photos, you can also opt for iCloud plans or Apple One subscription plans. Apple One offers iCloud storage and access to Apple Arcade, TV+ and Music. iCloud storage plan starts at Rs 75 for 50GB, Rs 219 for 200GB and Rs 749 for 2TB storage. On the other hand, Apple One base plan comes at a price of Rs 195 per month and offers 50GB of iCloud storage. The second plan is priced at Rs 365 per month plan and offers 200GB of iCloud storage.