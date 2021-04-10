OTT streaming services
The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has proven as a major catalyst for people to shift to watching content online on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime to name a few. Taking a look at this trend here we have curated the top five Indian OTT platforms that you can subscribe to get access to a lot more regional content and more.
Zee5
Zee5 is one of the largest Indian OTT platforms, which providers users original content, TV content and movies in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi and other Indian languages. The subscription fee starts at Rs 299 for one month, Rs 699 for six months and at Rs 999 for a year.