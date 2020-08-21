2 / 5

Dell Inspiron 14

The Dell Inspiron 14 5490 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor for a superior performance. The laptop is 17.3mm thin yet it packs a big 14-inch FHD anti-glare display. You get 4GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which is enough for basic computing needs. Dell promises a battery life of up to 5 hours. The Inspiron 14 starts at Rs 46,789 on Dell’s online shop.