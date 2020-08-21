HP 14s
The HP 14s is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor along with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. With a 4G LTE SIM slot, the device offers an always-connected experience with enhanced communication security to a cellular network compared to public Wi-Fi. Starting at Rs 52,990, it has a long-lasting battery life packed in a sleek body.
Dell Inspiron 14
The Dell Inspiron 14 5490 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor for a superior performance. The laptop is 17.3mm thin yet it packs a big 14-inch FHD anti-glare display. You get 4GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which is enough for basic computing needs. Dell promises a battery life of up to 5 hours. The Inspiron 14 starts at Rs 46,789 on Dell’s online shop.