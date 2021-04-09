Maono AU 100
The Maono Au-100 is tagged as one of the best-selling mics on most e-commerce platforms. It is compatible with the phone and most gizmos that record audio. You get a 6-metre cable and it has been designed for noise reduction. It comes with an integrated sound chip that ensures high-end sound recording. The Maono AU-100 is priced online at Rs 749.
Boya M1
The Boya BYM1 is an omnidirectional mic that comes loaded with features. It is not only compatible with your smartphone but can also be connected with a DSLR, laptop and multiple audio-recording devices. It is lightweight and you get a 6-metre wire in the box. The Boya BYM1 is available online for Rs 749 after discount.