Maono AU 100

The Maono Au-100 is tagged as one of the best-selling mics on most e-commerce platforms. It is compatible with the phone and most gizmos that record audio. You get a 6-metre cable and it has been designed for noise reduction. It comes with an integrated sound chip that ensures high-end sound recording. The Maono AU-100 is priced online at Rs 749.