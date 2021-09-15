HP 255 G8 3K1G7PA
HP 255 G8 laptop is currently available at Rs 39,998. It sports a 15.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1,366x768 pixels. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5-3500U CPU paired with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics. It comes with 8GB of RAM along with 1TB of HDD storage. The device runs DOS and will require you to get an operating system installed on it.
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 sports a 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare display and is currently available at Rs 39,990. It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor paired with Intel UHD 600 Integrated Graphics. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB SSD storage. It runs Microsoft's Windows 10 Home operating system and comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 pre-installed.