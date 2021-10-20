1 / 5

Asus M509

Asus M509 is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 3700U chipset. It offers 8192 MB. The laptop features a 15.6-inch that offers 16:9 aspect ratio and 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. In terms of storage, it comes with 512 GB SSD. As for connectivity, it comes with two USB 2.0 ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port and more. It also comes with a microSD port. In terms of dimensions, it measures 22.9 x 360.2 x 234.9 mm. The laptop weighs 1.09 kg.