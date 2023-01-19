1/5
IQOO 11 5G
iQOO 11 5G is the latest smartphone by the brand. It comes with a high refresh rate AMOLED panel, which with the help of game interpolation can let you play Genshin Impact in full 144Hz mode. Priced at 59,999, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Although a year old, the Xiaomi 12 Pro can be bought for under Rs 50,000. It comes with a 120Hz high refresh rate display and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a combo like this will let you play Genshin impact smoothly on the device.