Conflict of Nations World War 3
Conflict of Nations World War 3 is a long-term strategy game where you can play against 100 players worldwide. This military-themed strategy game set in the late 20th and early 21st century can last two weeks. This freemium game can even be played via the web browser.
Company of Heroes
Company of Heroes is one of popular real-time strategy games on PC, and the good part is it is available both on Android, iOS platforms. The interface is comparatively simple, and comes with smart controls. This WWII game is cited to offer fast-moving campaigns, and advanced squad-based tactics.