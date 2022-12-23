Valorant Mobile
We all know how popular Valorant is on PC and how Riot is pushing all its efforts to make it one of the top FPS games. Interestingly, Valorant will soon come to mobile for both Android and iOS. It will have similar characters, weapons, and maps. The release date is unknown but it should be out in 2023.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Call of Duty will bring Warzone to mobile. The mobile port of the game will offer a similar world and weapons. It will be a battle royale game with 120 players in a match. It will also have modes like Domination, Team Deathmatch, and others. The game is already up for pre-registration and will be released in May 2023.