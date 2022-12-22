1/5
Marvel s Spider Man 2
Insomniac will launch the Spider-Man 2 next year and it will star Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Both will take on Venom and other villains in the game. The game will launch in the fall of 2023, that's after September.
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy is one of the much-anticipated titles for Harry Potter fans. Unlike other games, this will be a new game by Warner Bros. It will be an Open-world title having magic, beasts, and some familiar characters from the world of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. It will launch on February 10, 2023.