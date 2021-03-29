Top 5 new games for Android: Crash Bandicoot, Arcana Tactics, Queen Rock Tour, and more

Dungeon of the Endless Apogee
Playdigious created Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee is a rogue-like dungeon-defense game that contains few key aspects (five DLCs) from the PC version. Players are required to form a team of heroes, equip them with weapons, and combat against enemies. You will also have to build minor or major modules to hold off waves of monsters. Unlike the freemium games listed above, this game will cost you 370 INR.
Crash Bandicoot On the Run
Crash Bandicoot On the Run is the latest offering from King, developers widely popular for the Candy Crush title. As the name suggests, it's a runner game that requires you to avoid obstacles, collect items, swipe and smash objects to proceed to the next stage. It comes with idle mechanics and a wide range of running challenges. Play as Crash or Coco (female counterpart) and defeat the henchmen of Doctor Neo Cortex.