Top 5 new games for Android: Crash Bandicoot, Arcana Tactics, Queen Rock Tour, and more

1 / 5

Dungeon of the Endless Apogee

Playdigious created Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee is a rogue-like dungeon-defense game that contains few key aspects (five DLCs) from the PC version. Players are required to form a team of heroes, equip them with weapons, and combat against enemies. You will also have to build minor or major modules to hold off waves of monsters. Unlike the freemium games listed above, this game will cost you 370 INR.