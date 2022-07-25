2 / 5

WhatsApp Past Participants Feature

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature called Past Participants that will tell participants of a group who all left the chat within the past 60 days. To put it simply, if you are a part of a group or recently joined an existing group, WhatsApp will show you the past participants of the group. It will be helpful for people who want to gauge what the group they have joined is about, and what sort of people were a part of it. The new feature is essentially counterintuitive to the one that lets anyone leave a group silently. The participants do not receive information about that, but the quitters are also going to be in check.