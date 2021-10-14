1 / 5

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 6.5-inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. It is powered also by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The handset features a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It houses a 16 MP front camera. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 Warp Charge.