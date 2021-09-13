Apex Legends Mobile
Apex Legends Mobile was supposed to be out this April. But while that date is long gone, Respawn began beta testing of the game in select regions although it's yet to arrive in India. The sci-fi BR game will have streamlined controls and be optimised for the mobile version.
Hitman Sniper Assassins
A spin-off to the popular shooter game, Hitman Sniper Assassins is due to release both for Android, and iOS devices this year. The game will have some sort of PvP as per a Google Play Store page and will likely be a freemium game.