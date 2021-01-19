Top 5 PD chargers you can get in India: AMX XP 60, Stuffcool Napoleon and more

1 / 5

AMX XP 60

AMX XP 60 is currently available on Amazon at Rs 1,699. The charger comes with one USB-C PD port along with three flash charge supported USB Type-A ports. The power delivery standard used on its is PPS 3.0 set at 45W and the USB Type-A ports output 17W of power. The company claims that the device utilises an intelligent and flexible system level management, which optimizes power management across multiple peripherals. (Image: AMX)