Top 5 phones to launch in India in July: Reame C11, OnePlus Nord, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

OnePlus Nord
The OnePlus Nord India launch will take place on July 21, 2020. The latest OnePlus phone is confirmed to be priced under $500, which is around Rs 37,000 in India. But, the Chinese company is widely expected to price the OnePlus Nord under Rs 25,000 in India. It will pack a Snapdragon 765G SoC, AMOLED panel, and a total of 6 cameras. The leaks so far indicate that the OnePlus Nord will feature a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and a 64-megapixel rear main sensor. The device might sport dual punch-hole display design. For selfies, it could pack a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary snapper.
Realme C11
The Realme C11 will launch in India on July 14, and will go on sale via Flipkart. The Realme C11 is already available in Malaysia, where the device comes with a price label of RM429, which is around Rs 7,560 in India. It packs a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handset also packs two cameras at the back. It offers a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.