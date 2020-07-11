Top 5 phones to launch in India in July: Reame C11, OnePlus Nord, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

1 / 5

OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord India launch will take place on July 21, 2020. The latest OnePlus phone is confirmed to be priced under $500, which is around Rs 37,000 in India. But, the Chinese company is widely expected to price the OnePlus Nord under Rs 25,000 in India. It will pack a Snapdragon 765G SoC, AMOLED panel, and a total of 6 cameras. The leaks so far indicate that the OnePlus Nord will feature a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and a 64-megapixel rear main sensor. The device might sport dual punch-hole display design. For selfies, it could pack a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary snapper.