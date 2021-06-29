Top 5 phones to launch in India in July 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT 5G, Redmi 10, more

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to launch in India next month. This will be the successor to the original Nord. The phone is expected to pack top-notch specs at a competitive price point. Rumours suggest that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 will be priced under Rs 30,000.
Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22 is also tipped to launch in India in July, to be specific in the second week of the month. The launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 15000 and compete with phones such as Realme 8 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Poco M3 Pro and more.