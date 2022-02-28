Redmi Note 11T 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G is one of the best phones available under the price of Rs 20,000 in India right now. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 16,999 and goes up to Rs 19,999. The smartphone offers top-notch specifications including – MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, 33W fast charging support, 90hz screen refresh rate, 50-megapixel rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery and more.
Vivo T1
The recently launched Vivo T1 is among the best phones available under Rs 20,000 in India right now. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 15,990 on Vivo store and Flipkart. Some of the key specs of the Vivo T1 include -- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 6.58-inch display, 5000mAh battery, 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and more.