Top 5 phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in October 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8s, Poco X3 Pro, more

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one of the best phones available in India under Rs 20,000. The smartphone was released earlier this year, but it is still relevant to purchase the device. The smartphone starts at a price starting at Rs 18,999. Additional discounts are available during the Amazon and Flipkart sale. Some of the key specs of the phone include – 6.67-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, 108-megapixel quad rear camera system, 5020mAh battery, fast charging support and more.
IQOO Z3
iQOO Z3 is among the best phones available under Rs 20000 in India right now. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 18,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Some of the key specs of the phone include – 6.58-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, 16-megapixel selfie camera, 64-megapixel quad rear camera system, 4400mAh battery and more.
You Might be Interested
23999
18999
18999
19990