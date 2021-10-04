Top 5 phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in October 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8s, Poco X3 Pro, more

1 / 5

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one of the best phones available in India under Rs 20,000. The smartphone was released earlier this year, but it is still relevant to purchase the device. The smartphone starts at a price starting at Rs 18,999. Additional discounts are available during the Amazon and Flipkart sale. Some of the key specs of the phone include – 6.67-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, 108-megapixel quad rear camera system, 5020mAh battery, fast charging support and more.