Realme 8s
Realme 8s starts at a price of Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model of the smartphone includes 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price of Rs 19,999. Some of the key specifications of the phone include – MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, 90hz screen refresh rate, 64MP primary rear camera, 33W Dart charging support and more.
Samsung Galaxy M32
Samsung Galaxy M32 starts at a price of Rs 14,999 in India. Launched earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy M32 comes packed with a powerful set of specifications including 64MP quad rear camera system, 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a 6000mAh battery, a 20MP front camera, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and more.