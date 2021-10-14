1 / 5

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime is among the cheapest 50-megapixel smartphone in India. The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 14,499 for the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The base model comes packed with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. This model is priced at Rs 11,999. The phone comes packed with 50-megapixel AI quad rear camera system, an 8-megapixel front camera, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, 6.5-inch FHD+ display, a 6000mAh battery and more.