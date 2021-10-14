Redmi 10 Prime
Redmi 10 Prime is among the cheapest 50-megapixel smartphone in India. The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 14,499 for the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The base model comes packed with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. This model is priced at Rs 11,999. The phone comes packed with 50-megapixel AI quad rear camera system, an 8-megapixel front camera, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, 6.5-inch FHD+ display, a 6000mAh battery and more.
Realme 8i
Realme 8i also comes with a 50-megapixel camera setup and starts at a price of Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The top-end model comes packed with a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price tag of Rs 15,999. Some of the key specs of the smartphone include – MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, a 5000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, 120hz screen, and more.
You Might be Interested
27999
12499
13999