Top 5 phones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 20,000 in July 2021: Poco X3, Galaxy M32, Moto G60

Poco X3
Poco X3 is one of the few phones under Rs 20,000 that offer a massive 6000mAh battery setup. The phone comes packed with a 6.67-inch display, four rear camera sensors (64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel), 20-megapixel front camera, and fast charging support in the box and more.
Samsung Galaxy M32
The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M32 also offers a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support in the box. The phone comes packed with a 6.4-inch display, a quad rear camera system (64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel), 20-megapixel front camera, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and more.
16999