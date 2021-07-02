Top 5 phones with 8GB RAM under Rs 20,000 in July: Realme 8 5G, Poco X3, Redmi Note 10 Pro

1 / 5

Realme 8 5G 8GB RAM

Launched not so long ago, the Realme 8 5G is one of the few phones that offer 8GB RAM option. The model is priced at Rs 16,999. Some of the key features of the Realme 8 5G include MediaTek Dimensity 700, 6.5-inch display, 90hz refresh rate, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery with fast charging support, 16-megapixel front camera and more.