Top 5 phones with 8GB RAM under Rs 20,000 in July: Realme 8 5G, Poco X3, Redmi Note 10 Pro

Realme 8 5G 8GB RAM
Launched not so long ago, the Realme 8 5G is one of the few phones that offer 8GB RAM option. The model is priced at Rs 16,999. Some of the key features of the Realme 8 5G include MediaTek Dimensity 700, 6.5-inch display, 90hz refresh rate, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery with fast charging support, 16-megapixel front camera and more.
Redmi Note 10 Pro 8GB RAM
Xiaomi also offers 8GB RAM model for the Redmi Note 10 Pro budget phone. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 8GB RAM comes at a price of Rs 18,999 in India. The phone includes top-notch features such as Snapdragon 732G, up to 8GB RAM, 120hz refresh rate, 6.67-inch display, 5020mAh battery with fast charging support, and more.
