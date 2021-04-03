Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with a 5.3-inch IPS display and is powered by a MediaTek processor. It comes with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded. On the rear, it sports an 8-megapixel camera and the front houses a 5-megapixel snapper. You get a 3,000mAh battery with the phone. The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is priced at Rs 6,199.
Nokia C3
This 6-inch smartphone is powered by Android 10 and runs on a Unisoc chipset. You get up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB of storage that can be expanded. This dual-SIM phone comes with an 8-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. There is a fingerprint reader at the back and you get a 3,040mAh inside. The Nokia is available online at Rs 6,999.