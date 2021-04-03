2 / 5

Nokia C3

This 6-inch smartphone is powered by Android 10 and runs on a Unisoc chipset. You get up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB of storage that can be expanded. This dual-SIM phone comes with an 8-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. There is a fingerprint reader at the back and you get a 3,040mAh inside. The Nokia is available online at Rs 6,999.