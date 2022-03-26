Spotify
While Spotify is famous for music streaming, one of its hidden features is that it is an extremely capable podcast app. The app hosts a huge library of podcasts, which can be heard for free or as a premium service with additional features and no ads. The app is available on both iOS and Android.
Pocket Casts
Pocket Casts is a pretty straightforward podcasts app. It has a user-friendly UI, which does not have a huge learning curve and can be accessed by anyone. The app comes with multiple features like a dark theme, search and filtering options, and more. Some of the key highlights of the app when it comes to listening to podcasts include trim silence, variable speed, chapter navigation, and more. The app is available on both iOS and Android.